CUET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 To Be Out on 31 July: Direct Link To Download Here

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 Examination is expected to be released by end of the July, probably on Sunday, 31 July 2022. The admit card will be released online on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who have applied for CUET UG, or Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate Examination 2022, can download their admit card from the website by using login credentials like application number and password created during the application submission for CUET UG Exam 2022.

The NTA CUET UG Hall Ticket 2022 for Phase 2 Exam will have all the important details, including the candidate's name, roll number, entrance exam date, timing, exam center details, photo of the candidate with signature, and instructions.

Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates should, therefore, download their hall tickets before the stipulated date and time. Check the official website regularly to get the latest updates.