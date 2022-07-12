CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Releasing Today: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in; Latest Detail

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is completely ready to officially release the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 1 exams today, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 on the official website. The NTA has formally announced the admit card release date and time so that all the students who are appearing for the CUET UG 2022 Phase 1 exam can be alert. The CUET UG Admit Card 2022 will be available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in for download.

As per the latest details from the National Testing Agency (NTA), the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 1 exams will be available today, 12 July 2022 from 6 pm on the official website. Candidates should keep checking the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in for all the latest details on the CUET UG Admit Card that will be out today.