CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Releasing Today: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in; Latest Detail

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 will release today, on 12 July 2022 at 6 pm for all the candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is completely ready to officially release the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 1 exams today, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 on the official website. The NTA has formally announced the admit card release date and time so that all the students who are appearing for the CUET UG 2022 Phase 1 exam can be alert. The CUET UG Admit Card 2022 will be available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in for download.
As per the latest details from the National Testing Agency (NTA), the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 1 exams will be available today, 12 July 2022 from 6 pm on the official website. Candidates should keep checking the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in for all the latest details on the CUET UG Admit Card that will be out today.
The CUET UG 2022 is scheduled to be formally conducted from 15 July 2022 to 20 August 2022. Candidates should keep a copy of the CUET UG Admit Card with them on exam days.
One should check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully to see if there are any mistakes or errors.
Candidates are requested to log in to their registered accounts on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in to download the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 once released today, on 12 July 2022 at 6 pm.
Let's take a look at the steps that the candidates should follow to download the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 online:
Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Tap on the CUET 2022 Admit Card link on the homepage.
Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Password correctly to log in to your registered account.
The CUET UG Admit Card will appear on your screen.
Check all the details mentioned on the admit card and download it from the website.
Keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.
