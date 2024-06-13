CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Soon: How To Download CUET UG Provisional Key; Details

The CUET UG 2024 answer key will be declared soon on the website.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the CUET UG 2024 answer key soon for interested candidates. The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses, CUET UG provisional answer key link will be activated on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. One should note that the exact answer key date is not known yet. You will be notified as soon as the link is activated on the website so stay alert.
Candidates are patiently waiting for the CUET UG 2024 answer key to be released so they can calculate their scores. Please note that the link will be released on the website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG only. Concerned candidates can raise objections against the key till the last date. All the important dates and details will be announced soon for students so stay alert.
After the provisional key is out, the NTA will prepare the CUET UG 2024 results accordingly. Make sure to submit the objections on time otherwise the agency will not consider them. Check the latest details on the website and stay informed.
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the CUET UG 2024 exam was conducted on 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 May, for all registered candidates. Candidates are waiting for the answer key now.
The agency will open the objection window after releasing the CUET UG answer key 2024. Candidates will have to submit an objection fee online.
This year, approximately 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the CUET UG exam across the country. All of them are waiting for the provisional answer key. You must update the website to know the release date.
Here are the simple steps you should know to download the CUET UG 2024 answer key online:
Browse through exams.nta.ac.in/CUET and find the CUET UG answer key link.
Enter the required details such as Application Number and Date of Birth in the given space.
The CUET UG provisional key will open on a new page.
Check the details and click on the download option.
Save a copy of the provisional key for your reference.
