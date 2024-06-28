CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Release Date: When Will the Provisional Key be Released?

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key.
(Photo: iStock)
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the CUET UG 2024 answer key anytime soon on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. According to schedule released by the concerned officials on website, CUET UG Result 2024 will be announced by 30 June, which means that the provisional answer key will be issued shortly. However, there is no information about exact release date of the answer key.
Once the CUET UG 2024 provisional answer will be released, candidates would be allowed to raise objections against it, incase they found any discrepancies. After addressing the concerns, NTA will issue CUET UG 2024 final answer key, which will be non-objectionable. This year, CUET UG exam 2024 was conducted in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen & paper) on 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29 May 2024.
CUET UG 2024 answer key is anticipated to be released soon. The exact date and time has not been announced by the NTA yet. Along with answer key, the officials are expected to release question papers and response sheets also.
The CUET UG 2024 result may be declared on 30 June 2024.
Once released, candidates can download and check the CUET UG 2024 answer key by using following login details.
Application number
Date of birth
The CUET UG 2024 answer key can be downloaded at exams.nta.ac.in.
Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for CUET UG 2024 answer key/question paper/response sheets.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details like application number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your CUET UG answer key will show up.
Check the answer key carefully to make sure there are no errors.
Raise a concern or challenge the key in case you find any discrepancy.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 28 Jun 2024,11:39 AM IST