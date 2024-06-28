CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Release Date: When Will the Provisional Key be Released?

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the CUET UG 2024 answer key anytime soon on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. According to schedule released by the concerned officials on website, CUET UG Result 2024 will be announced by 30 June, which means that the provisional answer key will be issued shortly. However, there is no information about exact release date of the answer key.

Once the CUET UG 2024 provisional answer will be released, candidates would be allowed to raise objections against it, incase they found any discrepancies. After addressing the concerns, NTA will issue CUET UG 2024 final answer key, which will be non-objectionable. This year, CUET UG exam 2024 was conducted in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen & paper) on 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29 May 2024.