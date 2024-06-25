IISER IAT 2024 Result Declared Today: Direct Link & Steps to Download Scorecards

IISER IAT 2024 Result Declared: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) released the IISER IAT 2024 result today on Tuesday, 25 June 2024 on the official website at iiseradmission.in. Candidates who had participated in the IISER Aptitude Test 2024 can download and check their scores by using the personal login details like user ID and password . This year, the IISER IAT test was conducted by the concerned officials on 9 June 2024.

A total of 60 questions were to be answered by the students in the recently held IAT Test 2024. This included 15 questions each from all the four subjects of Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The duration of the exam was 3 hours. The questions were multiple-choice type and the papers were in English and Hindi languages only.