MK Stalin Moves Resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly Seeking Removal of CUET

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, 11 April, moved a resolution in the state Assembly seeking removal of the proposal of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct a Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to various courses, including undergraduate programmes, in all the universities of the country.
He said that CUET would make students rely more on coaching institutions to improve their entrance examination scores.
The Chief Minister in the resolution said that the people of Tamil Nadu had felt that the entrance examination would lead to mushrooming of entrance coaching centres and added that this would lead to mental stress among the students as they would have to prepare for the entrance examination along with their regular college studies.
It also said that more than 80 percent of the students in the country are studying for their respective state board exams and added that they are from marginalised sections of society.
Stalin, in the resolution, said, "The NCERT based entrance examination would place this deserving majority in a disadvantageous position in securing admission to central universities and that in Tamil Nadu's context this would drastically reduce the number of students from the state joining various central universities as well as the colleges affiliated to them."
