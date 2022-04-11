MK Stalin Moves Resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly Seeking Removal of CUET

It also said that more than 80 percent of the students in the country are studying for their respective state board exams and added that they are from marginalised sections of society.

Stalin, in the resolution, said, "The NCERT based entrance examination would place this deserving majority in a disadvantageous position in securing admission to central universities and that in Tamil Nadu's context this would drastically reduce the number of students from the state joining various central universities as well as the colleges affiliated to them."