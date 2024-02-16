CTET 2024 Result Released; Link & Steps To Download Result PDF

CTET 2024 result download link
CTET is a teaching exam which is held two times a year. Candidates who qualify CTET exam will be able to apply for the post teacher in the primary and secondary sections in various Central and State level schools across India. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 on 15 February 2024. the CTET answer key has already been out. Scores can be accessed by the candidates on ctet.nic.in and marks sheets, pass certificate will be issued later through DigiLocker.
CBSE will generate DigiLocker accounts for all exam participants, and they will receive their login details through their registered mobile numbers.
The CTET January 2024 examination was conducted on January 21 at 3,418 test centres in 135 cities. The CTET 2024 exam was conducted for two papers - Paper 1 (Class 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Class 6 to 8). The board informed that 26,93526 candidates were registered for both papers of CTET, and an attendance of around 84 per cent was recorded. Of the total registered candidates, 9,58,193 were for paper 1 (classes 1-5) and 17,35,333 were for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8).
1. Visit the official website, i.e, ctet.nic.in.
2. Open the link for checking CTET January 2024 examination results.
3. Enter your login credentials – application number and date of birth.
4. Now the candidates can check and download the CTET January 2024 examination result.
