SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Declared: Download Junior Associate Results Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) declared SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 today on Friday, 16 February 2024. Candidates who have appeared in the Junior Associate preliminary exams can download and check their results on the official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Prelims examination was conducted by the concerned officials across different examination centers of the country on 5, 6, 11 and 12, January 2024.

Candidates who will successfully qualify the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam will be eligible to appear in the Mains examination that will be held on 25 February and 4 March 2024. The duration of SBI Clerk Main exam will be 2 hours and 40 minutes. Students must note down that like prelims exam, there will be a negative marking for wrong answers in the SBI Clerk Junior Associate preliminary examination.