CTET 2022 Pre Admit Card Declared: Check ctet.nic.in; Know CTET Exam Dates Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday, 20 December, officially released the CTET 2022 pre admit cards for interested candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022, are requested to download the pre-hall ticket from the official website.

The website that candidates should visit to download the CTET 2022 pre admit card is ctet.nic.in. They can check the latest updates from CBSE on the website and stay updated with the details.

The CTET 2022 pre admit card is an important document that contains details such as the exam dates and timings. Candidates appearing for the CTET 2022 exam should know the details. They must download the CTET pre hall ticket from ctet.nic.in as as soon as possible since it has been declared recently. The hall ticket is an extremely important documents.