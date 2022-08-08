CUET 2022: Fresh Slots for CUET UG Phase 2 Exam Announced by NTA; Check Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened a fresh examination window for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Admissions (CUET-UG). The CUET 2022 fresh window has opened for those students who could not appear for the exam between 4 August 2022 to 6 August 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CUET 2022 UG fresh admissions on Sunday, 7 August 2022. Candidates can sit for the undergraduate exam on fresh dates as per the details.

The latest official details state that the CUET 2022 fresh slots will be conducted between 24 August 2022 to 28 August 2022. It is also important to note that the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be released in a few days. To know more, candidates should visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in so that they can stay updated.