NEET Result 2022: NTA to Release NEET Answer Key on neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) answer key 2022 soon. Earlier, the reports suggested that the NTA NEET answer key 2022 is expected to be released in the second week of August. Initially, the provisional answer key of NEET UG will be released on neet.nta.nic.in along with the OMR response sheets and question papers.

As per the reports, NTA is most likely to release the answer key today, 6 August 2022.

The National Testing Agency has not given any official statement regarding the NEET UG answer key date yet.