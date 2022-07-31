ADVERTISEMENT

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card To Be Released Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Know how to download CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit cards that will be released today

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card To Be Released Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET Phase 2 Admit card 2022 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) Phase 2 exams on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam can download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year, the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams will be conducted between 4 to 20 August. As per the notification, CUET-UG Phase 1 was held on 15, 16, 19, and 20 July 2022.

The CUET exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift exam will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM. The afternoon shift will begin at 3:00 PM and will be over at 6:45 PM.

How to Download CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card?

1. Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in
2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card.”
3. Enter the login credentials like application number and date of birth then click on the submit option.
4. Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
5. Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

