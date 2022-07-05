COMEDK Result 2022 to Release Today: Check Official Website; Direct Link Here

COMEDK Result 2022 will be available for download on the website soon.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to declare the result for the Undergraduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses (COMEDK-UGET 2022) today, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 on the website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the COMEDK Result 2022 from the official website once it is released. The website that the candidates should visit to check their scores is comedk.org. All the latest details regarding the result are available on the website.
It is to be noted that the COMEDK Result 2022 will be available for download today, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 from 11 am for all the candidates. They are requested to visit the website – comedk.org and enter the login details to view the scores. The latest information on the results is stated on the site.
The COMEDK-UGET 2022 and Uni-Gauge were officially conducted on 19 June 2022 for all the candidates. The examinations took place in two shifts, as per the rules mentioned on the timetable notification.
It is to be noted that the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) updates all the latest information on comedk.org.
Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the COMEDK Result 2022 once released officially online:
Go to the official website: comedk.org.
Click on the log in option on the homepage.
Enter the required log in credentials correctly and click on submit.
The COMEDK Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
Check the scores and other details properly on the website.
Download the result and take a printout of the same, if necessary.
COMEDK Result 2022: Direct Link
