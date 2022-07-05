COMEDK Result 2022 to Release Today: Check Official Website; Direct Link Here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to declare the result for the Undergraduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses (COMEDK-UGET 2022) today, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 on the website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the COMEDK Result 2022 from the official website once it is released. The website that the candidates should visit to check their scores is comedk.org. All the latest details regarding the result are available on the website.

