CLAT 2025 Admit Card Releasing Soon: How to Download the Hall Ticket?

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 admit card on or after 15 November 2024. Candidates who will appear for the written test can download the admit card from the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Once issued, the admit card will be available only on the official website and no other website. Candidates will be individually informed through SMS about the availability of the admit card.

Students must carry the CLAT 2025 admit card on the day examination day. No candidate can enter the examination center without the hall ticket.