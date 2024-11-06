CAT 2024 Admit Card Out: How to Download the Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in?

IIM Calcutta has released the admit cards for CAT 2024 on iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by using their application number and date of birth.

CAT 2024 is scheduled for 24 November 2024, across 170 cities. The exam will be conducted for 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates must complete each section before proceeding to the next.

The test will comprise three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants).