CAT 2024 Admit Card Out: How to Download the Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in?

IIM Calcutta has released the admit cards for CAT 2024 on iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by using their application number and date of birth.
CAT 2024 is scheduled for 24 November 2024, across 170 cities. The exam will be conducted for 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates must complete each section before proceeding to the next.
The test will comprise three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants).
To be eligible for CAT 2024, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the minimum requirement is 45 percent marks.
CAT 2024 serves as an entrance exam for postgraduate and fellow/doctorate-level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The results are expected to be declared in the second week of January, and many non-IIM institutes will also utilize these scores for their admission processes.
Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the CAT 2024 Admit Card.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will be displayed.
Check all the details carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
