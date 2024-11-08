NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2024 Out: Direct Link to Download at newindia.co.in

The online Phase II examination is scheduled for 17 November 2024. The exam will consist of two parts: an objective test for 200 marks and a descriptive test for 30 marks. Both tests will be conducted online, with the descriptive test administered immediately after the completion of the objective test. Candidates will be required to type their answers for the descriptive test.

NIACL will deduct one-fourth of the marks assigned to each question for any wrong answers marked in the Objective Test. The recruitment drive aims to fill 170 vacancies within the organization.

For further details and to download the admit card, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIACL.