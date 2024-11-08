NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2024 Out: Direct Link to Download at newindia.co.in

advertisement
NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2024 is released by the New India Assurance Company Ltd. Candidates for Phase II or the Main examination for Administrative Officers, Scale 1 (Generalist/ Specialists) can download their admit cards at newindia.co.in.
The online Phase 2 examination's call letter is available on the website until 17 November 2024. NIACL has released the admit card for the Phase II (Mains) examination for Administrative Officers (Scale I).
The online Phase II examination is scheduled for 17 November 2024. The exam will consist of two parts: an objective test for 200 marks and a descriptive test for 30 marks. Both tests will be conducted online, with the descriptive test administered immediately after the completion of the objective test. Candidates will be required to type their answers for the descriptive test.
NIACL will deduct one-fourth of the marks assigned to each question for any wrong answers marked in the Objective Test. The recruitment drive aims to fill 170 vacancies within the organization.
For further details and to download the admit card, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIACL.
Go to the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.
On the homepage, click on the recruitment link.
Now, go to the Administrative Officer 2024 link.
Click on the direct link for NIACL AO Main Admit Card 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)