ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 Released: How to Download the Hall Ticket at ecgc.in?

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited (ECGC) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment drive 2024. Candidates can download the ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 from the official website of ECGC at ecgc.in from 6 to 16 November 2024.
The ECGC PO online written test is scheduled for 16 November 2024. The exam will consist of two papers: an objective test and a descriptive paper. The objective test will carry 200 marks and will be held for 140 minutes. It will cover questions on reasoning ability, English language, computer knowledge, general awareness, and quantitative aptitude.
The descriptive paper will carry 40 marks and will test candidates on essay writing and precis writing. Candidates will have 40 minutes to complete both questions.
Only candidates who qualify in the objective test and are placed adequately high based on their total marks in the objective test will have their descriptive paper evaluated. The marks obtained in the descriptive paper will be used for merit listing.
The ECGC PO recruitment drive aims to fill 40 Executive Officer vacancies with a pay scale of 53600-2645(14)-90630-2865(4)-1,02,090. The results of the online written exam are expected to be declared between 16 and 31 December 2024.
Go to the official website, ecgc.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download ECGC PO Admit Card 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will be displayed.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future use.
