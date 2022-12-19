CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key Out on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Details Here

CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key released
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) was conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on Sunday, 18 December 2022. The authorities have published the provisional CLAT answer keys as well.
The undergraduate and postgraduate candidates who appeared for CLAT 2023 will get access to master question booklets prepared by the Consortium. The questions papers and answer keys for the CLAT 2023 will be released at the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2023 was conducted at 127 examination centers across 23 states and two Union Territories in the country. As per the stats, 93.6 percent of candidates who had registered for the CLAT UG appeared for the test while 91.7 percent of candidates appeared for the PG test.
The Consortium released a statement while releasing the provisional answer key on 18 December and said: “Four different series of Question Booklets have been published and used in the CLAT 2023.”
It further added, “Students shall tally question numbers from their own Question Booklet with the Master Question Booklet and raise their objections with reference to the appropriate Question Number(s) from the Master Question Booklet.".
The candidates can also challenge and raise objections against the CLAT answer key 2023 and the challenge window will be made live at 9 AM on 19 December and will remain active till 20 December 2022 (9 AM).
The candidates will have to visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key”
A full pdf will appear on the screen
Check the answer key carefully and take a print for future reference.
