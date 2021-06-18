Won’t Be Fair for All: Class 12 Students on CBSE Marking Criteria

“Bizarre! Unfair! We would have studied harder if we had known!”

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, 17 June, announced the details of how the performance of 14 lakh students would be evaluated, The Quint reached out to some students to find out what they think about the new evaluation criteria. While some called it bizarre, others believe that online education itself is not inclusive of students coming from underprivileged backgrounds and the scheme would be negatively biased for them.

The CBSE, which had earlier cancelled board examinations for Class 12, announced on Thursday that as per the new scheme, for Class 12, the marks obtained in unit, term, and practical’s will be taken into account, and the results will be decided based on the performance in classes 10 and 11 (30 percent weightage for each).