CBSE Announces Class 12 Marking Plan, Results to Be Out by 31 July

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 17 June, approved the assessment plans submitted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for evaluation of Class 12 students.

The CBSE will declare results by 31 July, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court. The CISCE, meanwhile, has sought time till 20 July to publish the results but has also said that it will endeavour to release the results before that.

In its order, the court said that it has no reservation to accept the schemes proposed by the two Boards, allowing them to proceed. However, the judges said that the schemes must incorporate a provision for dispute resolution in case students want correction of final results declared.