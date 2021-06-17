CBSE Announces Class 12 Marking Plan, Results to Be Out by 31 July

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 17 June, approved the assessment plans submitted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for evaluation of Class 12 students.
The CBSE will declare results by 31 July, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court. The CISCE, meanwhile, has sought time till 20 July to publish the results but has also said that it will endeavour to release the results before that.
In its order, the court said that it has no reservation to accept the schemes proposed by the two Boards, allowing them to proceed. However, the judges said that the schemes must incorporate a provision for dispute resolution in case students want correction of final results declared.
For Class 12, the marks obtained in unit, term, and practicals will be taken into account, and the results will be decided based on the performance in Class 10 and Class 11 (30 percent weightage), as well as one or more unit test, mid-term or pre-board examinations in Class 12 (40 percent weightage) , reported Bar & Bench.
Meanwhile, for the Class 12 students of the CISCE board, the marking plan is largely the same as that for the CBSE. However, instead of three years, the board will be taking into account the performance in the last six years, the counsel told the SC.
AG Venugopal told the Supreme Court that there may be a moderation committee to look into the difference in the marking mechanism adopted by various schools.
He further told the apex court that each school has to form a result committee to consider the marks of students obtained in the three examinations which would be vetted by the moderation committee of the CBSE.
AG Venugopal also said that students who are not satisfied with the marks through the present mechanism can improve their marks by appearing in physical examinations. This option will be provided when the COVID situation improves or as and when the institutions find fit.
(With inputs from ANI and Bar & Bench.)
Published: 17 Jun 2021,11:27 AM IST