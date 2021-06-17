CBSE Marking Formula: How Will Class 12 Results Be Calculated ?

After announcing the cancellation of board examinations for Class 12 more than two weeks ago, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, 17 June, released details of how students would be marked for the board exams which could not be conducted due to the second wave of COVID-19 in this year.

But what’s the formula like and how much weightage is given to each component? In this detailed FAQ, we break down every component that will be used by the board to assess and mark Class 12 students.