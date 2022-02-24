ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: Date Sheet to Release on Official Website

The candidates need to follow the mentioned steps to download the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet:

Click on the official website of CISCE - cisce. org

Check the latest update in the notifications section.

Students appearing for ICSE Class 10 board examination need to click on "ICSE 10th Timetable 2022".

Students appearing for ISC Class 12 board examination need to click on "ISC 12th Timetable 2022"

The respective timetables will appear on the screen.

Check the date sheet for all the important information properly.

Download the timetable for future reference.

Students need to keep checking the website cisce. org for all the latest updates regarding the board examinations.