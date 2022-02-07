ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results Declared by CISCE: How to Check Class 10, 12 Result

Students can check ICSE & ISC results on www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.
ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Semester 1 results were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday, 7 February 2022.
Students who had appeared in the ICSE/ ISC exams in the academic year 2021-2022 can check their results on the official website of CISCE: cisce.org. Students can also check their Class 10 and Class 12 results on the careers portal of CISCE and through SMS.
Go to the official website of CISCE: cisce.org.
Click on ICSE/ ISC result link on the homepage.
A new webpage will open on your screen.
Select your exam i.e., ICSE or ISC.
Key in your Unique ID (UID), Index Number, and captcha.
Click on 'Show Result'.
Your ICSE/ ISC semester 1 2021-22 result will appear on the screen.
Download and print it for future reference.
To get Class 10 (ICSE) Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile SMS, type ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send to 09248082883.
To get ISC Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile SMS, type ISC<Space><Unique Id> and send to 09248082883.
Candidates who are not satisfied with their ICSE/ ISC results will be allowed to apply for a recheck on CISCE's website. However, all candidates must note that they will be required to pay Rs 1,000 per paper to apply for ICSE/ IS recheck.
Check this space regularly for further updates about ICSE and ISC results.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)