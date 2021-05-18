Chhattisgarh Class-10 Results to Be Released on 19 May: Report

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release Class-10 results on 19 May. The results will be available on <i>cgbse.nic.in</i> or <i>results.cg.nic.in</i>

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class-10 exam results on Wednesday, 19 May, at 11 am, reported The Indian Express.

Students can check their results at cgbse.nic.in. The report further mentioned that the results will be declared by the board through a video conference.

Earlier in April, CGBSE had cancelled Class-10 board examinations due to the worsening of the pandemic. It had stated that students would be marked based on their performance in internal assignments. Students, who had been unable to appear for practical exams or projects, will be given minimum passing marks.

How to Check CGBSE Class 10 Result

  • Visit CGBSE's website: cgbse.nic.in.
  • Click on the Class-10 result link.
  • Log in using your roll number.
  • Your result will appear on your screen.
  • Download and take a print of the same for future use.

This year, around 4.61 lakh students were registered for the Class-10 exams, reported The Indian Express.

CGBSE Class-12 Exam

The board exams for Class-12 students have been postponed and will be conducted when the pandemic situation improves. Earlier, Class-12 board exams were scheduled to be conducted from 3 to 24 May 2021.

Published: 18 May 2021,06:56 PM IST
