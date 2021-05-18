Chhattisgarh Class-10 Results to Be Released on 19 May: Report

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class-10 exam results on Wednesday, 19 May, at 11 am, reported The Indian Express.

Students can check their results at cgbse.nic.in. The report further mentioned that the results will be declared by the board through a video conference.

Earlier in April, CGBSE had cancelled Class-10 board examinations due to the worsening of the pandemic. It had stated that students would be marked based on their performance in internal assignments. Students, who had been unable to appear for practical exams or projects, will be given minimum passing marks.