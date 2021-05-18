CBSE Class 10: Deadline Extended for Schools To Submit Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, 18 May, extended the last date for schools to submit marks of Class 10 students to the board.
Earlier, the last date to submit the marks to the board was 5 June. But now, CBSE-affiliated schools can submit the marks of Class 10 students till 30 June 2021. Last date to submit internal assessment marks has also been extended to 30 June.
This decision has been take in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and safety of teachers and other staff members.
The official notification reads: "Keeping in view the situation of the pandemic, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of the affiliated schools, CBSE has decided to extend the dates."
Earlier, CBSE Class 10 result was scheduled to be declared on 20 June, but since the last date to submit the marks to the board has been extended to 30 June, result will be declared later. However, new date for the same has not been announced yet by the board.
Delhi Government had appealed to CBSE earlier this month to extend the deadline to submit marks, as many of its government school teachers were either on COVID duty or tested positive for the virus, reported IANS.
“Delhi government had written to the CBSE to extend the deadline to submit marks and we had provided them with the required flexibility. But, we are noticing constant disturbance across the country due to COVID-19 and it is only logical to extend the deadline and not risk stakeholders’ lives,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examination, CBSE told Indian Express.
Published: undefined