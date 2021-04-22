Amid COVID Surge, Chhattisgarh Govt Cancels Class 10 Board Exams

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Thursday, 22 April, cancelled the board examination of Class 10. The decision has been taken in view of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.

However, the board exams for Class 12 have been postponed and will be conducted later when the pandemic situation improves. Earlier, Class 12 board exams were supposed to be conducted from 3 May to 24 May 2021.

Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of their performance in internal assignments, reported NDTV.