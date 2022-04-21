Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Date: CGBSE 10th, 12th Results Likely In May

CGBSE 10th,12th Results 2022 to be out in May 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 soon on the official website for the candidates to check their scores.
The exams are already over and the students are eagerly waiting for the board to declare the results officially for them to check their scores. The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 are predicted to release soon as the evaluation of papers has already begun, as per the latest reports.
According to the latest reports, 30% of Class 10 papers and 40% of Class 12 papers have been evaluated so far. Therefore, it is predicted that the results for Class 10 and Class 12 will also release soon.
The latest reports suggest that the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 will most likely be declared in the month of May 2022.
As per the tentative dates, the CGBSE results 2022 can be declared between 10 May 2022 to 15 May 2022. However, these are the tentative dates so one cannot be sure.
It is to be noted that the Chattisgarh Board conducted the Class 10 exams between 3 March 2022 and 23 March 2022. The Class 12 exams were held between 2 March and 22 March 2022.
Now it is time for the board to declare the result of the examinations which will most likely take place in May 2022.
Here are a few ways that the candidates need to follow to check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 once it is released by the board:
Go to the official website - cgbse.nic.in.
Find the Students Corner on the left panel of the page.
Click on the Exam Results 2022 tab available on the page.
Click on the CGBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter your roll number and captcha, then click on submit.
Check your mark sheet and download it from the site.