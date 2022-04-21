Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Date: CGBSE 10th, 12th Results Likely In May

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 soon on the official website for the candidates to check their scores.

The exams are already over and the students are eagerly waiting for the board to declare the results officially for them to check their scores. The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 are predicted to release soon as the evaluation of papers has already begun, as per the latest reports.