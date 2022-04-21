GUJCET 2022 Answer Key To Release Soon: Date, Time, How To Check and Download

GUJCET 2022 answer key to be released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 answer key is eagerly awaited by the students who had appeared for the examination on the scheduled date.
Candidates who had appeared for the GUJCET 2022 are waiting for the answer key to release on the website for them to calculate their scores.
It is to be noted that the GUJCET 2022 was conducted across the state on 19 April 2022. Candidates will soon get to download the answer key for GUJCET 2022 once it is officially released.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website: gujcet.gseb.org once it is published.
It is important to note that no official date has been given regarding the release of the answer key.
However, a few reports indicate that the GUJCET 2022 answer key will release within this week or by 28 April 2022.
Even though this date is not confirmed, candidates can expect the answer key to be released around the mentioned time.
The GUJCET 2022 Result is expected to be published after the GSEB HSC Results 2022.
However, before the result, the GUJCET 2022 answer key will release so the candidates should know how to download it from the website once it is published.
Here are the steps the candidates need to follow to download the GUJCET 2022 answer key from the website:
Visit the official website: gujcet.gseb.org.
Click on the GUJCET 2022 answer key link that will be available on the homepage.
Log in to your account by using your Registration Number and Password to access the answer key.
If you have any objections to the answer key, you can raise them via the link on the website.
Pay the objection fee and complete the process.
To know more, everyone is advised to go to the official site and read the details.
