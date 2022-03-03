CGBSE 10th Board Exams 2022: Exams Begin Today, Check Guidelines

CGBSE Class10th board to start today.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10 board exams 2022 from today, 3 March 2022. The first language paper will start at 9 am and end at 12.15 pm.
The exam will be conducted in a single shift for straight 3 hours and the extra 15 minutes will be given for filling in the details. The students have to reach the exam centre by 8.30 am since the seating will begin at 9 am.
Answer sheets will be distributed at 9.05 am while the question papers will be given at 9.10 am. Students can go through the question paper for 5 minutes and start writing at 9.15 am.
Students have to carry their Class 10 CGBSE admit cards to the exam centres, they will be checked while entering the examination hall and writing the papers.
Students must be careful and check the details on the admit cards like their name, roll number, exam date, time, and venue. The admit card must have the exam timetable.
The Chhattisgarh Board has also released a few guidelines for the students to follow during their offline exams in the COVID-19 situation:
Carry your admit card, stationery and exam-related stuff only. Avoid carrying any spare sheets of paper.
Maintain a safe distance while entering the examination hall and appearing for the exams.
Carry your COVID-19 essentials like facemasks and sanitiser.
Avoid carrying any electronic devices like calculators, ear phones, and mobile phones to the exam hall.
Read the examination instructions carefully before you start writing the paper.
Make sure you reach the examination hall well in advance so that you have enough time to check your seating arrangement and avoid any hassle at the last minute.
