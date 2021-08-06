Chhattisgarh Board of Open School 10th Result: Check CG SOS Result at 12 Noon

Students can check their CG SOS 10th result on board's official website: sos.cg.nic.in check their CG SOS
Published:

CG Open School 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board to announce result at 12 noon

(Photo: The Quint)

CG Open School 10th Result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur (CG SOS) is all set to announce Class 10 results 2021, on Friday, 6 August. The result will be declared at 12 noon.

Students who appeared for Chhattisgarh Board of Open School examination 2021 can check their result on board's official website: sos.cg.nic.in. The result can also be checked on: result.cg.nic.in

How to Check Chhattisgarh Board of Open School (CCG SOS) Result 2021

  • Visit one of the above mentioned website: sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in

  • Click on High School (10th) result link

  • Enter you roll number

  • Click on 'Search'

  • Your result will appear on the screen

  • Save it for future reference

Initially, Chhattisgarh board decided to cancel open school exam this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, later it was conducted in a unique way. Board decided to allow students to appear for exam from their respective homes. They were given the answer sheet and question paper which they were required to solve and submit within five days.

This year, around 90,000 students enrolled for class 10th exams. In order to pass the exam, they are required to score minimum 33 percent marks.

Chhattisgarh Board of Open School also declared class 12th result on 31 July 2021.

