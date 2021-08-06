Chhattisgarh Board of Open School 10th Result: Check CG SOS Result at 12 Noon

Initially, Chhattisgarh board decided to cancel open school exam this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, later it was conducted in a unique way. Board decided to allow students to appear for exam from their respective homes. They were given the answer sheet and question paper which they were required to solve and submit within five days.

This year, around 90,000 students enrolled for class 10th exams. In order to pass the exam, they are required to score minimum 33 percent marks.

Chhattisgarh Board of Open School also declared class 12th result on 31 July 2021.