CISCE Announces Results for ICSE Class 10 And ISC Class 12

ICSE board exam results have been announced.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 on Saturday, 24 July. Students can check their results on the official website of the board – cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
Both boys and girls of Class 10 have achieved the same pass percentage of 99.8 percent, while Class 12 girls have outshined boys by a margin of 0.2 percent.
Class 10 students in the southern region have achieved a pass percentage of 100 percent, followed by the western region with 99.99 percent, reported The Indian Express.
The result is based on the alternate assessment policy as the examination for both the classes were cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Due to the same reason, there will be no merit list this year.
The board had also clarified that there will be no option of rechecking this year as the students have been awarded "imputed marks", but a mechanism will be in place in case there is any dispute.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 24 Jul 2021,03:20 PM IST