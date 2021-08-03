Class 10 Results Declared by CBSE: Here's How to Check

The Class 10 results can be accessed from https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker. Students would require their roll number to access the results.

Students can search for their roll number using the finder on: https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx

In addition, registered candidates can also view their result on IVS, SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams had been cancelled on 14 April this year, in view of the pandemic.

Earlier on Friday, CBSE had announced the Class 12 results, with 99.37 percent of the total candidates having passed the examinations.