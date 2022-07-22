CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: Girls Outperform Boys With Pass Percentage of 94.54%

The Thiruvananthapuram region in Kerala saw the highest pass percentage at 98.83%.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 22 July, announced the results for the Class 12 board examinations, with girls outperforming boys yet again.
While the pass percentage of girls was 94.54 percent, boys were behind by three percentage points at 91.25 percent. Overall, the pass percentage of students was 92.71 percent.
In 2021, the pass percentage of girls was at 99.67 percent and that of boys at 99.13 percent. In 2020, girls recorded a 92.15 pass percentage while boys recorded a pass percentage of just 86.19.
Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram was the best-performing region, with a pass percentage of 98.83, while Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was the worst-performing with 83.71 pass percentage.
A total of 14,35,366 candidates appeared for the board exams, with 13,30,662 of them clearing it.
