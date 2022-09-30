CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Begins Today: Check List of Websites; Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay is all set to officially begin the registration for UCEED and CEED 2023 in online mode today, on Friday, 30 September. Interested and eligible candidates should complete the registration process on time if they want to appear for the exam.

It is important to note that the CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration is taking place on the official websites - uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. Interested candidates should remember the official websites of the registration process.

While the UCEED 2023 Registration is taking place on uceed.iitb.ac.in, the CEED 2023 Registration is happening on ceed.iitb.ac.in. It is important to note that the CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration links will be active on the respective official websites till 21 October. Candidates should complete the registration process within the mentioned deadline if they want to sit for the exam.