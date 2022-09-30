CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Begins Today: Check List of Websites; Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Begins Today: Check List of Websites; Details Here

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The application process is set to begin today, Friday, 30 September 2022.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration is taking place online on the websites.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay is all set to officially begin the registration for UCEED and CEED 2023 in online mode today, on Friday, 30 September. Interested and eligible candidates should complete the registration process on time if they want to appear for the exam.

It is important to note that the CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration is taking place on the official websites - uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. Interested candidates should remember the official websites of the registration process.

While the UCEED 2023 Registration is taking place on uceed.iitb.ac.in, the CEED 2023 Registration is happening on ceed.iitb.ac.in. It is important to note that the CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration links will be active on the respective official websites till 21 October. Candidates should complete the registration process within the mentioned deadline if they want to sit for the exam.

One can continue the registration for CEED, UCEED till 29 October but they have to pay a late fee. Candidates will not be allowed to apply for the exam after 29 October, as per the latest official details.

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: Important Details

Only eligible candidates can complete the CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration online. One can go through the eligibility criteria on the official websites -uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has also mentioned the application fees and late fees on the websites so the interested candidates can go through the details carefully before applying.

It is important to note that the registration process for both exams is taking place online only. Candidates should follow the details mentioned on the website while applying for the exams.

To know more about the CEED, UCEED 2023 exam, one must keep a close eye on the official websites - uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in as all the details will be updated there.

CEED, UCEED 2023: Steps to Register

Here are the simple and easy steps that candidates should follow to apply for the CEED, UCEED 2023 exam:

  • Visit the website of CEED 2023 or UCEED 2023 - ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.

  • Click on the Registration portal link available on the homepage of the website.

  • A registration page will open and you have to enter the required details correctly to get your login credentials.

  • Now log in by entering the credentials.

  • Once the application form opens on the screen, fill in the details carefully and pay the fees online.

  • Tap on submit.

  • Download the form from the site.

