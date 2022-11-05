CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Deadline Extended: Know Last Date; Steps to Apply

The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration deadline has been officially extended for all candidates. According to the latest details, the last date to complete the CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration is 9 November. The last date to submit the regular fee is also the same for all interested candidates. It is important to note that one can register online for the exam via the official websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates are requested to complete the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration within the extended deadline. They can also go through the latest updates on the websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. They must stay updated with the latest details before applying for the exams via the online portals. It is important to note that the registrations are taking place online.