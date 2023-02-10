CDAC C-CAT Result 2023: Ranks To Be Out Soon – Steps To Download & Check

CDAC C-CAT Result Soon: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) is expected to declare the Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2023 anytime soon on the official website – cdac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the CDAC C-CAT Exam 2023 for PG Diploma admission can download and check the rank card by following the steps mentioned below.

The CDAC C-CAT Exam was conducted on 28 and 29 January 2023. The result is likely to be out on Friday, however there has not been any official announcement regarding the same.