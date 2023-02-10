UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 Out: Direct Link To Download Here

UPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 has been officially announced. Check steps to download here.
UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 Declared: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the PCS Result 2022 on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC PCS Examination 2022 can download and check the result by following the below mentioned steps.
The UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Main exam was held by the concerned authorities from 27 September to 1 October 2022 across various districts of the State.
Approximately, a total of 5311 candidates appeared in the UPPSC PCS mains exam 2022. Almost 1070 candidates have successfully qualified the mains exam and are now eligible for the UPPSC PCS Interview round.
According to an official notification, "The results of the female candidates who are from outside UP shall be subject to final order and judgement of Hon'ble High Court in special appeal no. D 475 of 2019.
The UPPSC will issue release the date of interview for UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022. The recruitment drive is being held for 383 vacancies.
Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on direct link for downloading the "UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022".
A PDF file will file will show up on your computer screen.
Check the file carefully and find the result against your roll number.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
