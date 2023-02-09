Goa Board Class 10 Term 1 Result Released at result1.gbshse.in

Goa Board 10th term 1 Result 2022 released today
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the term 1 result for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th students yesterday, 8 February 2023. Students who appeared for the exam can download Goa Board SSC/Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 on the official website at result1.gbshse.in.
The candidates will need to enter their required credentials such as seat number, school index, and date of birth to login and get access to the result. The Board has also opened the OMR re-verification portal for Goa SSC term 1 result 2022 which will help candidates to view their responses along with the response sheet on the website.
Candidates can also verify the accuracy of their responses and challenge the authorities through online mode by paying Rs 25 for each response. If the challenge is successful, the amount charged will be refunded to the candidate. The last date to raise issues against the OMR sheet is 17 February.
The official statement by GBHSE Mentioned, “Candidates to verify accuracy of their responses by comparing actual response sheet with response sheet captured by the system. Incase of any error/discrepancy the same may be challenged through online mode. The provision is made therein. To challenge, each response will be charged at the rate of Rs.25/-. In case of successful challenge, the amount charged will be refunded to the said candidate.”
Visit the official website of Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) at result1.gbshse.in.
On the homepage, look for the result link.
You will have to enter details like the seat number, school index, and date of birth to login.
Your GBSHSE Goa Class 10th result will appear on the screen.
You can download GBSHSE 10th results and take a printout for future reference.
The GBSHSE Class 10 board exams for the term 1 examination were conducted between 10 to 29 November 2022. No mark sheet will be issued for the 1st term. The final mark sheet will be issued after collating the performance of both Term examinations.
For more updates, keep an eye on the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.
