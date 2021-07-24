CBSE Releases Revised Syllabus for Classes 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, 22 July, released the revised term-wise syllabus of classes 10 and 12 for board exams 2021-22. Earlier this month, board had announced its new special scheme of assessment for board examinations of Classes 10 and 12 (2021-22).

The revised syllabus has been released in continuation to the new assessment policy. Moreover, CBSE has also released the guidelines for the conduct of the Internal Assessment, Practical, and Projects.

"In addition to syllabus for term end board examinations, guidelines for the conduct of Internal Assessment/Practicum/Project are also enclosed," reads the official notification released by CBSE.