CBSE Boards 2022: Exam To Be Held in 2 Parts; 50% Syllabus Each

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, 5 July, released a special scheme of assement for board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2021-22 session.
As per the new scheme, the academic session will be divided into two terms, with approximately 50% syllabus in each term.
THE NEW SPECIAL SCHEME
According to a CBSE issued circular, the new special scheme for 2021-22 entails the following:
Academic session to be divided into two terms with approximately 50% syllabus in each term.
The syllabus for 2021-22 will be rationalised in a manner similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021.
Efforts will be made to make internal assessment/practical/project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and Moderation Policy to be announced by the Board to ensure fair distribution of marks.
MORE DETAILS
Further, CBSE shared details of curriculum transaction, which entail:
Schools will continue teaching in distance mode till the authorities permit otherwise
Classes 9 and 10 will have internal assessment, which would include three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work/speaking-listening activities/project
Classes 11 and 12 will have internal assement including end of topic or unit tests/exploratory activities/practicals projects
Schools would create a student profile for all assessment undertaken over the year and retain evidences of the same in digital format
CBSE will facilitate uploading of internal assessment marks by schools on the CBSE IT platform
Guidelines for internal assessment will also be released along with the rationalised syllabus, divided term-wise, for the session of 2021-22
SOME CONTINGENCIES
The circular also gave a slew of back-up plans. These are as follows:
In case the situation of the pandemic improves and students are able to come to schools or centres for taking the exams: Board would conduct Term I and Term II examinations at schools/centres and the theory marks will be distributed equally between the two exam.
In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools during November-December 2021, but Term II exams are held at schools or centres: Term I MCQ based examination would be done by students online/offline from home — in this case, the weightage of this exam for the final score would be reduced, and weightage of Term II exams will be increased for declaration of final result.
In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools during March-April 2022, but Term I exams are held at schools or centres: Results would be based on the performance of students on Term I MCQ based examination and internal assessments. The weightage of marks of Term I examination conducted by the Board will be increased to provide year end results of candidates.
In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools and Board conducted Term I and II exams are taken by the candidates from home in the session 2021-22: Results would be computed on the basis of the Internal Assessment/Practical/Project Work and Theory marks of Term-I and II exams taken by the candidate from home in Class X / XII subject to the moderation or other measures to ensure validity and reliability of the assessment.
FULL TEXT OF THE CIRCULAR
BACKGROUND
Meanwhile, for the batch of 2020-21, after announcing the cancellation of board examinations for Class 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 17 June, released details of how students would be marked for the board exams, which could not be conducted due to the second wave of COVID-19 this year.
On Monday, 21 June, CBSE informed the Supreme Court that optional exams will be conducted between 15 August and 15 September for students unsatisfied with this marking criteria.
