CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams: How to Check My Results?

CBSE board exam results are likely to be announced soon. Here's how you can check it.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exams by the end of this month. While the evaluation process for Class 10 students has been completed, at least 20 lakh students are awaiting their results.
When will results be announced? How can I check my results? Read on.
When will the results for CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams be declared?
The CBSE is expected to release Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results by 20 July 2021. The results for Class 12 Board Exam 2021 will be announced on 31 July.
Where can I check my results?
Students can check their results online on various official websites – cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
How can I check/download my marksheet?
Step 1: Visit the official results link.
Step 2: Enter your Board exam credentials like roll number and date of birth.
Step 3: Submit the details and check your CBSE Board exam result.
How can I check my results via SMS?
There’s also an option for students to check their results on their mobile phones via SMS service, as due to excessive traffic on the official website of CBSE, the site can often crash.
The students will have to send 'CBSE10 (roll no) (school no) (centre no)' and send it to 7738299899.
What are some other alternatives to check the results?
Students can check the results through the UMANG app, which is available for android, iOS, and windows-based smartphones, or umang.gov.in.
Students can also check their result via Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) or telephone call: To check the CBSE Class via IVRS or mobile phone, the students will have to call the IVRS line at 24300699 (for Delhi) or 011 – 24300699 (for other parts of the country).
How to use the DigiLocker app?
Step 1: Go to PlayStore or App store on your smartphone
Step 2: Search and download DigiLocker app
Step 3: To login, use the mobile number registered with CBSE
Step 4: You will receive an OTP to login to your DigiLocker account
Step 5: Enter a six digit security pin, which is the last six digits of your CBSE Board exam 2020 roll number
Step 6: Download is complete. You will now be able to check and download your CBSE digital mark sheet.
DigiLocker can be accessed on its official website as well as the app. The login credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their registered mobile number. Academic documents, migration certificates and pass certificates can be downloaded from there.
