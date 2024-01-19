CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 Released At ctet.nic.in; Steps To Download

CBSE CTET Admit card released
(Photo: The Quint)
CBSE, Central Board of Secondary Education, has released the exam city intimation slips of the CTET exam to be held in January 2024. Many candidates have applied for the CTET exam and are looking forward to downloading their admit cards. The admit card has been released yesterday, 18 January 2024. On this date, the candidate is allowed to download their admit card and take a print of it to carry on their CTET 2024 exam. It is advised to all the candidates to kindly get a printout of their respective admit cards as there is no entry of candidates without their admit card in the examination hall.
CTET is a national-level teacher eligibility test that will be conducted on 21 January in 2 different shifts. The first shift will be conducted in the morning from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and 2nd shift will be conducted in the evening from 2:30 to 5 pm.
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is based on all questions being Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates will be provided 4 options for every question, among which they need to choose the most appropriate answer. Each question carries 1 mark, and there are no negative markings. It is divided into two papers to cater to one-of-a-kind coaching aspirations. Paper I is adapted for those individuals who desire to become instructors for classes I to V, while Paper II is designed for those aiming to teach classes VI to VIII.
Candidates can download the CTET Pre Admit Card 2024 using their application ID and date of birth. Candidates will obtain information about the CTET Exam City 2024 via their pre-admit cards.
Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on the ‘View exam Centre City for CTET Jan-2024’ link given below the News and Events Update phase.
The login link will open, and candidates can provide their application ID and date of birth.
Candidates need to enter the security pin (captcha code) displayed on the display screen.
Click on the submit button, and the CTET admit card will appear on the display.
Download the CTET admit card 2024 and take a printout for future use.
