IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card Released: Check Official Website & Steps To Download

IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2024 today, 8 January 2024. Eligible candidates can visit the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in to check and download their admit cards.

JAM Score can help students get admission to various postgraduate programmes such like M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines.

Students must know that IIT JAM 2024 test papers will have three objective types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Know how can you download the IIT JAM 2024 admit card.