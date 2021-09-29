CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check

Check CBSE Class 12 Compartment result on cbseresults.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, 29 September, declared the result of CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on CBSE's official website: cbse.gov.in. Students can also directly visit the result page on: cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE conducted exams for the students who wanted to improve their result, and for the students under compartment or private category. The exams were also held for classes 10 and 12 private candidates, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates, reported Indian Express.
Visit the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in
Click on 'Results' on the home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on the link "Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class XII) Results 2021"
You will be again directed to a new webpage
Enter your roll number and school number
Click on 'Submit'
Your result will appear on your screen
Download and save it for future use
CBSE announced the results of Class 12 board exams on 30 July 2021. This year, CBSE Class 12 exams were cancelled due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India. The results were evaluated on the basis of a criteria devised by CBSE. 99.37 percent of total candidates were declared pass in CBSE Class 12 exams.
