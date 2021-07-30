CBSE to Announce Class 12 Results at 2 pm Today. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 12 results at 2 pm on Friday, 30 July.
WHERE TO CHECK YOUR RESULT
The result will be available on the board’s official website: cbseresults.nic.in
Further, the result will also reportedly be hosted on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app.
Students require their roll numbers to check the result.
CBSE pass certificates, mark sheets, and migration certificates can also be downloaded from the the DigiLocker platform. Those seeking hard copies of migration certificates will have to request the board.
HOW ARE CLASS 12 STUDENTS BEING ASSESSED THIS YEAR?
The board, along with CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations), had cancelled the Class 12 examinations due to the second wave of COVID-19. The assessment this time takes into account the Class 12 internals as well as the performance of the students in Classes 10 and 11.
Class 10: 30 percent of 70 marks (21) would come from marks obtained by students in CBSE Class 10 board exams. This would include the “theory component of best three performing subjects out of five main subjects".
Class 11: Another 30 percent of 70 (21) marks would be based on marks scored by students in the theory component of the final exam of Class 11.
Class 12: The remaining 40 percent of 70 marks (28) would be based on unit tests, mid-term exams, and pre-board exams held in Class 12.
An optional exam will also be conducted for Class 12 students, the board has informed. Those who are unhappy with the CBSE’s alternative assessment scheme or their results, will have the option to take it.
Meanwhile, CBSE exams for private candidates of Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from 16 August to 15 September.
MORE DETAILS
On 21 July, the CBSE had extended the deadline for schools to submit marks for Class 12 till 25 July 2021. Earlier, the schools had been asked to submit the same by 22 July.
In 2020, a total of 88.78 percent of students were reported to have passed, an increase of 5.38 percent from 2019.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 30 Jul 2021,10:39 AM IST