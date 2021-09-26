Waive Board Exam Fees of Class 10, 12 Govt School Students: Delhi DoE Asks CBSE

Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has urged CBSE to waive off the board examination fees for Class 10 and 12 students studying in government schools in view of the ‘economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic,' reported news agency PTI.

DOE director Udit Prakash said, "The pandemic has created an economic crisis, shuttering business and cutting jobs around the world. The pandemic has badly affected all aspects of life. On one hand, many families have lost their close ones and on the other, many of them have become unemployed due to the ongoing COVID pandemic."