CBSE Class-12 Board Exams: All That Has Happened So Far

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce its final decision on whether it will conduct the Class-12 Board exams or not.

In April, CBSE had announced the cancellation of Class-10 exams and postponed the Class-12 Board examinations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across India. While announcing the rescheduling, CBSE said that it will review the situation on 1 June 2021 and take a decision.

With the worsening COVID situation in India, CBSE Class-12 students started demanding the cancellation of their exams.

Meanwhile, reports had surfaced stating that the Ministry of Education was likely to cancel Class-12 Board exams. However, CBSE officials clarified on 14 May that it had not taken any decision regarding the Class-12 exams.