CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Likely to Be Cancelled: Report
CBSE had earlier announced the cancellation of Class 10 and postponement of Class 12 board examinations.
Due to the raging coronavirus pandemic across India, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier announced the cancellation of Class 10 and postponement of Class 12 board examinations. However, as per a new report, CBSE Class 12 exams are also likely to get scrapped.
With the surge in daily COVID-19 infections in India, there has been a continuous demand to cancel CBSE Class 12 exams. Although the board will review the situation in the next two weeks, a senior official in the Ministry of Education told The Times of India that exams are likely to get cancelled.
He said that, “Given the current situation, there is a possibility of scrapping the exams altogether. CBSE will review the situation and probably would have to work out an alternative assessment scheme for the Class 12 students.”
The report further cites a senior CBSE official, who said that the pandemic situation is at least four times worse than last year, and schools are likely to stay closed for the whole session. "Although a final decision is to be taken after a review in June, in the current scenario, it is unlikely that the exams are going to be conducted anytime soon," he added.
The decision of cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams can also impact other boards, as they may follow the suit. Whatever the final decision be, the uncertainty has already amounted to anxiety among a lot of students.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
