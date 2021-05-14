CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Likely to Be Cancelled: Report

Due to the raging coronavirus pandemic across India, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier announced the cancellation of Class 10 and postponement of Class 12 board examinations. However, as per a new report, CBSE Class 12 exams are also likely to get scrapped.

With the surge in daily COVID-19 infections in India, there has been a continuous demand to cancel CBSE Class 12 exams. Although the board will review the situation in the next two weeks, a senior official in the Ministry of Education told The Times of India that exams are likely to get cancelled.

He said that, “Given the current situation, there is a possibility of scrapping the exams altogether. CBSE will review the situation and probably would have to work out an alternative assessment scheme for the Class 12 students.”