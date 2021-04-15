No CBSE Class-10 Board Exams; What About Other States & Boards?

Uttar Pradesh has postponed the state Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. All Classes from 1 to 12 will also remain closed till 15 May. The government said that fresh dates for the examinations will be announced sometime in May.

Similarly, the Himachal Pradesh government announced that the ongoing state board examinations for classes 10 and 12 as well as undergraduate examinations starting on 17 April have been postponed. A government spokesperson said the situation will be reviewed on May 1 to decide future course of action.

Maharashtra, too, has postponed the state Board exams for classes 10 and 12. The Class 12 exams will now be held by the end of May and the Class 10 exams will be conducted in June.

Gujarat has also decided to postpone Class-10 and 12 Board examinations that were scheduled to be held between 10 May and 25 May. New dates will be announced after reviewing the COVID-19 situation on 15 May. All other classes, starting from Class 1, will be promoted without tests.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are also among the states that have decided to postpone Class-10 and 12 final exams. In MP, the examinations for all the classes will begin in the first week of June and end in the last week.

In Odisha, all students of classes 9 and 11 in the academic year 2020-21 will be promoted without examinations. A decision on Board exams will be taken in the first week of June.