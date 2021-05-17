CBSE Class 12 Exams: Final Decision Likely to Be Taken Today
CBSE on Friday, 14 April, clarified that it has not taken any decision yet on the Class 12 board exams.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on Sunday, 16 May, announced through his Twitter handle that he will conduct a meeting with state education secretaries on Monday.
The meeting has been organised to discuss the COVID-19 situation, online education, and the National Education Policy.
"I will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021 at 11 AM. The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP," said Pokhriyal in a tweet.
The final decision on CBSE Class 12 board exams is also likely to be taken in this meeting. In early April, the Education Ministry announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 10 board exam and postponement of Class 12 board exams due to surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.
However, with the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Class 12 students have also been demanding cancellation of their exams.
A plea has also been filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Mamta Sharma, seeking directions to the Centre to cancel the class 12 board exams, reported The Indian Express.
However, CBSE on Friday, 14 April, clarified that it has not taken any decision yet on the Class 12 board exams.
"It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding Class 12 board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," a senior CBSE official said, as quoted by PTI.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.