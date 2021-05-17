CBSE Class 12 Exams: Final Decision Likely to Be Taken Today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on Sunday, 16 May, announced through his Twitter handle that he will conduct a meeting with state education secretaries on Monday.

The meeting has been organised to discuss the COVID-19 situation, online education, and the National Education Policy.

"I will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021 at 11 AM. The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP," said Pokhriyal in a tweet.

The final decision on CBSE Class 12 board exams is also likely to be taken in this meeting. In early April, the Education Ministry announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 10 board exam and postponement of Class 12 board exams due to surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.